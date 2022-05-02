Etherland (ELAND) Price Hits $0.0172 on Exchanges

Etherland (ELAND) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Etherland coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherland has a total market capitalization of $534,197.90 and approximately $3,332.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Etherland has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Etherland alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00102700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00028809 BTC.

About Etherland

Etherland (ELAND) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,024,196 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

Buying and Selling Etherland

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.