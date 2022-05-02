Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Price Hits $0.93 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $14.21 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Push Notification Service directly using US dollars.

