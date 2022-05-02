Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Down 47.6% in April

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.06. 4,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.67 and a beta of 0.21. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $16.57.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics ( NYSEAMERICAN:ESP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.48%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

