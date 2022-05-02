Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $3.34 on Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $3.34 or 0.00008618 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $106.87 million and $1.57 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,736.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,808.79 or 0.07251013 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.00256173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $283.19 or 0.00731065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014141 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.97 or 0.00542049 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00070428 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.02 or 0.00304679 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

