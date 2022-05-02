Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives $44.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $253,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,449 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,188. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 168.7% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 133,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 83,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 7.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,094,000 after acquiring an additional 92,905 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Equitable by 12.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 661,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,619,000 after acquiring an additional 74,842 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Equitable by 2.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Equitable by 17.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 16,925 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE EQH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.96. 14,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,088. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average is $32.72. Equitable has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

