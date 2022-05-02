Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives $44.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.67.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $253,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,449 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,188. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE EQH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.96. 14,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,088. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average is $32.72. Equitable has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.
About Equitable (Get Rating)
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equitable (EQH)
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.