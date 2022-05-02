Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $56.75

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$56.75 and last traded at C$57.26, with a volume of 7125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQB shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cormark lowered their price target on Equitable Group from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equitable Group from C$103.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Equitable Group from C$88.50 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$91.25.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$75.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90.

Equitable Group ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$171.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitable Group Inc. will post 10.1900006 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

In related news, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$485,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$232,771. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total transaction of C$318,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,182,395.56. Insiders sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock worth $1,152,361 over the last three months.

About Equitable Group (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.