Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Short Interest Up 53.6% in April

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the March 31st total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 554.0 days.

Shares of EQGPF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 498. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.23. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of $44.97 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

EQGPF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equitable Group from C$103.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.50 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

