EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Boosted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in EOG Resources by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $116.76 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $127.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

