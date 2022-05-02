Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Shares Down 18.2%

Shares of Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Rating) dropped 18.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 284,649 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 108,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of C$10.67 million and a PE ratio of -9.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07.

Get Environmental Waste International alerts:

About Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS)

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Waste International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Waste International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.