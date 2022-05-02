Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $121.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.00.

ENTG stock opened at $111.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.23. Entegris has a 12 month low of $101.16 and a 12 month high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,207,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 191,975 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

