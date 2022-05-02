EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $64.97

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.97 and last traded at $64.99, with a volume of 502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.46.

Several research firms recently commented on ENS. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.05.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EnerSys by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

