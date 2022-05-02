Energi Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.17 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $42.17 million and $296,141.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.07 or 0.00153375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00030958 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.97 or 0.00329705 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00035554 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00011271 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 52,348,762 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

