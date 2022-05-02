Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.86 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Energi has a total market capitalization of $44.91 million and $445,425.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00002218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00156652 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00030701 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.60 or 0.00325012 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00037106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 52,401,543 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.