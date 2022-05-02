Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.29

Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 28337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

