Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Short Interest Down 31.3% in April

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the March 31st total of 7,820,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Embraer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.12.

ERJ stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.97. 2,793,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.16, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.18. Embraer has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Embraer will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Embraer by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,675,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,983,000 after buying an additional 247,685 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in Embraer by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,892,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,097,000 after buying an additional 394,261 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Embraer by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,361,000 after buying an additional 68,856 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,746,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Embraer by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,219,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,395,000 after buying an additional 1,128,726 shares during the period.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

