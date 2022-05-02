Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 107.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,271 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 68,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $9,739,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $5,110,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez bought 32,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $1,218,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,089 shares of company stock worth $8,982,936 over the last 90 days. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $42.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.51%.

RPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

About Royalty Pharma (Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.