Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 618 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,537,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 74,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FNF stock opened at $39.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.95.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

