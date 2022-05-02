Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 1,307 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,328,000 after acquiring an additional 860,273 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,115,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,248,000 after purchasing an additional 36,796 shares during the period. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $1,272,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,722,000 after buying an additional 331,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 792,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after buying an additional 181,645 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $77.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.45 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.57.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $1,505,730. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

