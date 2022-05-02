Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667,569 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Raymond James by 66.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,005,000 after buying an additional 1,450,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Raymond James by 51.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,651,000 after acquiring an additional 797,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,736,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.62.

RJF opened at $97.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.64. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $81.96 and a 52-week high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

