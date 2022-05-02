Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.45 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,378 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,947 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,857 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 94.8% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $217,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $456,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $112.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

Akamai Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.