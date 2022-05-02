Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 63,645 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCL opened at $17.30 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.19.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

