Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 50.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,259 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $100,916,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 766.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,693,000 after purchasing an additional 704,300 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 546.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 676,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,051,000 after buying an additional 572,275 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,369,000 after buying an additional 571,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Macquarie increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $704,112 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $76.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.37.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

