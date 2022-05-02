Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,571 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,707,000 after buying an additional 15,012,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after buying an additional 9,103,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,740,000 after buying an additional 3,932,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,927,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,077,000 after buying an additional 1,397,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,547,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,860,000 after buying an additional 1,417,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $196,544.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $454,797.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,137,837 shares of company stock worth $1,302,843,828 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BKR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

NYSE BKR opened at $31.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Baker Hughes (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.