Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLUG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 39,788 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 19,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Plug Power by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $21.02 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power (Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.