Elevate Credit (ELVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

NYSE:ELVT opened at $2.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05. Elevate Credit has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Elevate Credit news, COO Scott Greever sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $46,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $74,430 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 31,325 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

