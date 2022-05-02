Elementeum (ELET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $97.00

Elementeum (ELET) traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Elementeum has a market cap of $10,070.33 and approximately $97.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elementeum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Elementeum has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.76 or 0.00216748 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00039042 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 288% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.13 or 0.00435064 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $72,451.45 or 1.87476991 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elementeum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elementeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

