Electroneum Market Cap Reaches $87.32 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $87.32 million and $118,372.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,918,670,680 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

