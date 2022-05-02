Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Hits $0.0490

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $21.70 million and approximately $106,035.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00038597 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.17 or 0.07309886 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00038730 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

