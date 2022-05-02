Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,537 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.60% of Electric Last Mile Solutions worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELMS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,575,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,532.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 395,356 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $864,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELMS stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELMS. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electric Last Mile Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc, a commercial electric vehicle solutions company, focuses on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and customizing electric ‘last mile' delivery and utility vehicles. It offers Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market and focuses on producing Class 3 Urban Utility electric vehicle.

