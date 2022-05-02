Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 78,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.2% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.86. 114,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.18.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

