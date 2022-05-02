eHealth (EHTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect eHealth to post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter. eHealth has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 19.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect eHealth to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61. eHealth has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $78.00.

EHTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays cut eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

In other news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in eHealth by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in eHealth by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth (Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.