Efinity Price Tops $1.40 on Exchanges (EFI)

Efinity (EFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Efinity has a market cap of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity coin can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Efinity has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00038571 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.26 or 0.07274143 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00038151 BTC.

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

