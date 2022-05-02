Editas Medicine (EDIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.17. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Editas Medicine to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $13.24 on Monday. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $73.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28.
EDIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.36.
Editas Medicine Company Profile (Get Rating)
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.