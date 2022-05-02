Editas Medicine (EDIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.17. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Editas Medicine to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $13.24 on Monday. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $73.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,332 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 806.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 52,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

