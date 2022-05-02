Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Stock Position Trimmed by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EPC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

