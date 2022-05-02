Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the March 31st total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,497 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,221 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 787,105 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 109,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,078 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVT traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. 138,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,688. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.