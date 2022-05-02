easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 600 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 620 ($7.90) to GBX 600 ($7.65) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ESYJY. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.74) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.47) to GBX 800 ($10.20) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 705 ($8.99) to GBX 700 ($8.92) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, easyJet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $690.00.

Shares of ESYJY opened at $7.03 on Thursday. easyJet has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

