E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.95

Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 320724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETAC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

