Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading 3.9% Higher

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.17. 11,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,680,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.07 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 95.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $227,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527 over the last three months. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 440,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 38,433 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 398,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 160,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,855,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,476,000 after acquiring an additional 121,678 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

