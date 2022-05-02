Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.50

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$20.50 and last traded at C$21.07, with a volume of 54775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.21.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DND shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 target price on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.45, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.31.

Dye & Durham ( TSE:DND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$109.63 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Dye & Durham Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

About Dye & Durham (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

