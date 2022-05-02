DXdao (DXD) Achieves Market Cap of $35.37 Million

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. DXdao has a total market cap of $35.37 million and $102,040.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DXdao has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for $717.06 or 0.01855873 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.60 or 0.00252608 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003855 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

