Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives $63.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BROS traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,129. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $257,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $3,277,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,139,125 shares of company stock worth $264,147,230 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,762,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after buying an additional 691,872 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,185,000 after acquiring an additional 162,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $33,357,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $29,180,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

