DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,645,000 after buying an additional 2,433,902 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,165,000 after purchasing an additional 811,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,787,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53,493 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,364,000 after buying an additional 700,243 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

NYSE:DD traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.79. The company had a trading volume of 106,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,985. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.41 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

