Drep [new] (DREP) Trading 1.8% Higher This Week

Drep [new] (DREP) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $34.41 million and approximately $446,820.00 worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00002226 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Drep [new] has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002780 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00100572 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00028549 BTC.
Drep [new] Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “
Buying and Selling Drep [new]
