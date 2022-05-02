Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOCS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of DOCS stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.39. 1,091,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,325. Doximity has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $107.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.91.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,240 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth about $82,385,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,098,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth about $62,521,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,417 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

