Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,852 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Washington Federal by 1,229.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Washington Federal by 12,006.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $30.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $38.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $150.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.77 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

In other Washington Federal news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Bice sold 3,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $134,449.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

