Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.14.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $136.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.41. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $217.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.