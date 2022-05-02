Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.36.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $102.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.03. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

