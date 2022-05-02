Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $965.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.19. Dorchester Minerals has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $27.52.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 63.57%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.754 per share. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.96%.

In other news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $47,808.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $30,146.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 397,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 554,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 16,345 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorchester Minerals (Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.