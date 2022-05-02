Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,363 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $625,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,322. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $953.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.03.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $232.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.03 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.