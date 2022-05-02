Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,860 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.20% of Dollar General worth $108,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $237.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.60 and its 200-day moving average is $221.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

